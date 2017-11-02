Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

CANBERRANS will have a chance to experience “Dia De Muertos”, the Day of the Dead Fiesta, a yearly community celebration of Latin American and multicultural music, dance, food and art. At Ainslie Arts Centre from 1pm-8pm, Saturday, November 4. The event will continue on at the Harmonie German Club from 8pm. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au and luchalibre.com

ARTSOUND FM’s Spring Book and Music Fair, its biggest annual fundraising event, is running from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, with a choice of good quality CDs, vinyl, DVs and books. All welcome.

JANET Meaney and members of the Canberra Experimental Music Studio with Brian Hinksman are playing on the idea of difference in a “performative narrative”, called “Age. Old. Story”. At the Fitters Workshop, Printers Way, Kingston, 6pm arrival for a 6.30pm start, on Friday, November 3. Tickets at the door.

THE National Film and Sound Archive’s Vinyl Lounge returns on Friday, November 3, for its penultimate 2017 session. Guest can bring their own vinyl and play a track or take a peek into the collections of other music lovers. NFSA Theatrette, 5.30pm–7pm, Friday, November 3. Free event.

Talk:

MUSE Café has Mandy Sayer in conversation with Ann McGrath about the vivid, wide-ranging, and until now, secret history of gypsies in Australia. At East Hotel, Kingston, from 3pm-4pm, Sunday, November 5. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

THE Drill Hall Gallery Lecture Series on Cezanne is winding up with Terence Maloon talking about Cezanne’s posterity at the ANU School of Art and Design, Level 1, Childers Street, from 3pm, Sunday, November 5. Tickets at the door.

Workshops and classes:

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

Arts Business:

THE Matt Withers Australian Music Composition Competition is on again, with the first prize doubling to $2000 and total cash prizes of over $3000, also there’s recording and performance opportunities too. Full details and entry forms at mattwithers.com.au

THE Young Music Society is seeking a part-time (0.5) Business Manager who is a positive, energetic individual with administrative and computer skills, including financial and book-keeping qualifications and excellent interpersonal skills as the first line of contact with members and the public. Inquiries to 6251 8017.

THE Collie Art Prize, the $50,000 biggest single acquisitive art prize in regional WA and perhaps across Australia, focusses on the theme of identity, and is now open to all Australians until January 12, to collieartgallery.org.au

NIGEL McRae, the host at Smith’s Alternative on Alinga Street, Civic, is keen to have more classical musicians take advantage of his “Classical Capers” open mic sessions. The next one will be from 7pm–9pm on December 13. Sign up at smithsalternative.com

PIANIST-composer Sally Greenaway has launched a fundraising campaign to assist in the recording of the music from her music theatre piece, “The 7 Great Inventions of the Modern Industrial Age”. To donate visit pozible.com

“HB17” is a festival that will bring together a large group of artist-run initiatives from across Australia and New Zealand, and ANCA needs support to be there, in order to present the exhibition, “Surface World”, featuring the work of Grace Blake, Thomas Buckland, Nicci Haynes, Patrick Larmour and Cat Mueller. Donations to australianculturalfund.org.au

ROBIN Davidson’s theatre company, Rebus, will develop an interactive “Forum Theatre” performance about where things can go wrong when people with disabilities want to participate in or use the services of community organisations. They need your responses by December 3. Fill out the survey at questionpro.com or visit rebustheatre.com or phone 0403 815784.

THE M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2017 is now open for entries. This prize is for drawing in either traditional drawing media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of drawing within contemporary art practice. Prizes are valued at $4800 and entries are due 5pm, Thursday, November 2, to m16artspace.com.au

JULIA Landford’s new Canberra NatureArt Lab is at M16 Artspace, in Griffith, Canberra. Courses and workshops start in October. Bookings are now open through the website natureartlab.com.au

PRIZE-winning botanical artist, Sharon Field, has set up a blog which considers ideas of “beauty” and “creativity” in botanical art and summarises what is coming up for her on the art scene. Visit sharonfield.com.au or follow her on Instagram at @sharon_field_artist

GARY France’s Groove Warehouse in Hume is expanding its percussion business and now offers daytime adult classes and keyboard lessons at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Information and enrolments to groovewarehouse.com.au

“MAMMA Mia!” The musical, inspired by ABBA’s classic songs, has seen over 60 million people all around the world pack in for the show. Tickets are now on sale for a new Aussie production that will premiere at the Canberra Theatre from November 24 to December 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre or 6275 2700.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

Literature:

WRITING groups connected with aussiewriters.com.au are running a competition to give emerging writers an opportunity to have their work published alongside established writers from the region. There will be both under-50s and over-50s categories. First prize-winner will have his or her story published in the new anthology, “Canberra Culture” and $200 cash, while second and third prizes involve the same publication offer and cash prizes of $100 and $50. Stories have a maximum length of 2000 words on any Canberra-related topic, which should be emailed to suzanne@suzannekiraly.com.au with the heading “Canberra Culture writing competition”. Extended to November 5.

Dance:

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre and an evening class on Thursday from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. This Thursday’s class is “Contemporary” with Debora di Centa.

PADMA Menon is now taking enrolments for the Term 4 “Moving Archetypes” course, “Siva: The Ascetic Dancer”. It’s an opportunity to enter the physicality of Siva, Lord of the Dance, through dance sculptures, ancient poetry and texts and stories. Free introductory workshop at Currie Crescent Community Centre, Kingston, 10am-11am this Saturday, November 4. Bookings essential to info@movingarchetypes.com.au or call 0447 643646.

Film:

THE 2017 Jewish International Film Festival is in its 28th year and celebrates Jewish culture with films from 24 countries, including “Shalom Bollywood: the Untold Story of Indian Cinema” and “Jungle”, starring Daniel Radcliffe from “Harry Potter”, which is a survival story about Australian-based Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Ghinsberg. At Dendy Cinemas, November 2-12. Bookings to jiff.com.au

REAL life is centre-screen in this year’s impressive British Film Festival. Palace Electric, to November 15. Program details and bookings at britishfilmfestival.com.au

FROM the Palestinian Film Festival Australia comes Carol Mansour’s doco, “Stitching Palestine”, in which 12 Palestinian women connect through the ancient art of embroidery. Palace Electric Cinemas, October 27 only. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has “Strictly Ballroom: Behind the Curtain”, a new online exhibition to celebrate 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s debut film in August 1992. Visit nfsa.gov.au

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia is celebrating 100 collections on its new website, with a 1980s special celebrating “everyone’s favourite decade – and all its excess and retro fabulousness”, at nfsa.gov.au/collection/curated/1980s.

Concerts and Gigs:

The Llewellyn Choir will perform a free concert at the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm on Sunday, November 5. Free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au

ROSSINI’S “Petite Messe Solennelle” translates as “Solemn Little Mass” is neither solemn nor little and its performance by the SCUNA, ANU Choral Society, brings together exceptional harmonies and stand out soloists. University House, Australian National University, 4pm, November 4. Bookings to trybooking.com

THE Australian Rugby Choir annual concert is coming up at Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, at 2pm this Sunday, November 5. Bookings to cscc.com.au or tickets at the door.

AUSTRAL Harmony is hosting the second “Remember Bach” festival, in Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church, will be on Saturday, November 4. The featured artist will be Australian organist David Mcfarlane, who will perform masterworks by Bach from 1.15pm-2pm. Non-participants are welcome to watch. Bookings to wesleymc@music.wesleycanberra.org.au or 6232 7248 or at the door.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: “Piss Weak Karaoke”, Thursday, November 2 at 9pm; “Morning TV”, “String Elephants” and “Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers”, Friday, November 3 at 9pm; and,”$10 Heart Beach”, “Passive Smoke”, “Little Lunch”, “House off Strangers”, Saturday, November 4 at 8pm.

THE Clouds will be performing live at UC Refectory this Friday, November 3. Booking to oztix.com.au

Theatre:

“The Rational Dress Society and Other Tales” is Canberra playwright Elizabeth Avery Scott’s newest comedic work. In the vein of the “BBC’s Horrible Histories”, “The Rational Dress Society” and “Other Tales” takes its audience on a romp through the 19th century. Directed by Clare Moss, students from Canberra Academy of Dramatic Art perform the world premiere at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 7.30pm, November 2 and 3. Bookings to stagecenta.com

SUBSCRIPTION bookings for The Canberra Theatre Centre’s “Collected Works 2018” are now open at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or call 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Repertory has now launched its 86th season, billed as “a season with something for everyone”. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au

“BOYS Will Be Boys”, directed by Caroline Stacey, explores women in the world of high finance. The production will feature designer clothes, live music and a set by Imogen Keen, complete with revolving mirrors to help reflect the corporate world. At The Street Theatre, to November 11. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

BUDDING Theatre is looking for men and women of all ages (18-90) to perform new comic monologues, children and youth for “The Christmas Channel”, both to run at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre in December. Email submissions@buddingtheatre.com to express interest and send a CV or outline of experience.

Exhibitions:

THE “3Ds” are three Canberra artists about to exhibit together. The three artists include Dianna Budd, who works with paint and collage; Dorothy Danta, who works with silver; and Dianne Firth, who is a noted textile artist. “3DS: Towards Abstraction”, at Canberra Grammar School Gallery, 40 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill, November 3 to December 2. Opening by opened by Deborah Clark, CMAG Senior Curator, 6pm, November 3. All welcome.

CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers have their 50th anniversary show, “Crossing Threads”, curated by Meredith Hinchliffe, at Canberra Museum and Gallery, Corner of London Circuit and Civic Square, to March 18, 2018.

ALSO curated by Meredith Hinchliffe, Tuggeranong Arts Centre celebrates 50 years of the Canberra Spinners & Weavers with an array of contemporary textile works in “50 Years looking forward”. Alongside the anniversary exhibition, “A Narrative: An Exploration of Processes and Materiality” showcases the work of Christine Appleby, Jessica Ashcroft, and Jennifer Barrington, recipients of the CSW Emerging Artists Support Scheme award at the ANU School of Art and Design. Opening by Janet de Boer, 6pm on Thursday, November 2. A floor talk will be presented at 2pm on Saturday, November 4 and the exhibitions will continue until November 25.

THE NGA’s summer exhibition “Hyper Real” consists of 50 works in sculpture and video art by 32 artists, varying from the huge “Pregnant woman” by Ron Mueck to Patricia Piccininni’s fragile hybrid babies. National Gallery of Australia, to February 18, 2018. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

“RING Master”, an exhibition exploring the notion and designs of the humble (and not so humble) ring, features rings by Helen Britton, Julia deVille, Johannes Kuhnen, Helen Aitken-Kuhnen, Carlier Makigawa, Godwin Baum, Julie Blyfield, Melissa Cameron, Cinnamon Lee, Chris Robertson, Sean O’Connell, Jane Bowden, Bin Dixon-Ward, Philip Noakes, Vincent Pontillo-Verrastro, Mikki Trail, Sam Mertens and Mio Kuhnen (and more). Opens at Bilk Gallery, Palmerston Lane Manuka, to December 24.

“TRIPTYCH” is an exhibition by three artists who share common interests in art, motherhood and life’s journey. The artists each work in different media but share a similar philosophy about artmaking and the importance of art in each of their lives. Strathnairn Homestead Gallery, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, to November 12.

“OLD Eagle” is an exhibition marking a milestone for Kate Vassallo and James Lieutenant, in which the pair’s collaborative work will be exhibited alongside their individual studio practices. The title refers to the Dulux suite of greys, which they will together use to create a wall painting in the Megalo Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm until November 11. All welcome.

FOR Children’s Week, the Belconnen Community Gallery presents a mixed media exhibition of works by children who participate in BCS Education and Care programs, at Swanson Court, Belconnen to November 3. This exhibition features work created by children in response to the 2017 Children’s Week theme: “Education has the power to transform lives”.

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting an exhibition of work by Salvatore Zofrea, one of Australia’s leading artists. Years of observation have given him a deep understanding and appreciation of the bushland of Kurrajong in the Blue Mountains, where he lives and works, as will be seen in the works exhibited. 4/6 Kennedy Street, Kingston, until November 12, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-6pm.

ANCA Gallery’s new exhibition “Naturescapes” by Melinda Heal highlights textiles made by using traditional Japanese resist-dyeing techniques that she learnt in Japan. The exhibition will be held at 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until November 12, on which day the artist will be running a drop in workshop between 12.30pm and 4pm in which participants will have the chance to create a small artwork of their own.

ARTIST and painting teacher, Michael Winters, once made an honorary citizen of the island of Leros in Greece, for his art activities, is wandering again, this time to the Orange Regional Gallery, where his unusual exhibition of three-dimensional landscapes, “Dissected by Time and Space”, will run to December 10.

CANBERRA ceramic artist Jo Victoria has drawn together her two academic disciplines, anthropology and fine art to present an exhibition of raw ceramic artistry in her new solo show “Whispering Earth” opening at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore to November 12.

“GLOW” is Kate Bender’s second solo exhibition at X Gallery in Bungendore, and continues her exploration of the representation of light in bold and luminous abstract paintings. 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore until December 4.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018.

A DOUBLE-bill exhibition with works by Chrystal Rimmer’s “Famiglia: Oh Holy Father” and Sacha Pola’s “Legendary”, is in Nishi Gallery, NewActon, to November 26.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has launched an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March 2018.

“DOMBROVSKIS: Journeys into the Wild” celebrates the work of the Tasmanian photographer Peter Dombrovskis, whose Rock Island Bend image helped to January 30, daily.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of 28 portraits by Nicholas Harding includes three works from the collection and 25 works on loan, now at Gallery One, NPG, to November 6.

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery’s new show, “Liz Coats – Active Seeing”, coincides with celebrations for the ANU School of Art’s 40-year anniversary. As a former doctoral student (2009-2012) and vice-chancellor’s “College Artist Fellow” (2015) this major survey of Liz’s artwork will feed into these celebrations. The exhibition runs at the DHG, Kingsley Street, Acton, until December 17.

WOVEN textile artist, Jennifer Robertson, has installed “Crystal Imperfections as Agents of Deformation”, a dialogue with Prof Ian Jackson’s scientific research, produced under the ANU Vice-Chancellor’s College Artist Fellows Scheme. The work may be seen in the Research School of Earth Sciences, Jaeger 1 Seminar Room, 142 Mills Road, Acton, which is open during business hours. Visitors need to go first to the reception area of the Research School of Earth Sciences.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre’s current suite of exhibitions is as follows: “Unearthed” by Mirabel Fitzgerald; “The Price of Gold” by Stuart Whitelaw; and “Cut-Out” by Naomi Zouwer and Meredith Hughes. 118 Emu Bank, Belconnen until November 12.

“EX Machina”, curated By Alexander Boynes, with works by Nicci Haynes, Brian McNamara, Stelarc, Pia Van Gelder and Arthur Wicks, considers the role of the physical machine as artwork, at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 11am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday until November 11.

WORKS by painter/printmaker Pamela Griffith and sculptor/carver Silvio Apponyi are in the Octagon ArtSpace, Bungendore Wood Works Gallery. The show continues until December 10.

MEREDITH Hinchliffe has curated an online exhibition of work by tapestry exponent Belinda Ramson, who died in 2014. This exhibition was mounted at the American Tapestry Alliance, visit americantapestryalliance.org/exhibitions/tex_ata/belinda-ramson/

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories MoAD at Old Parliament House runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission. THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

CANBERRA Potters’ Members exhibition will be at Watson Art Centre, Aspinall St, Watson until November 3, 10am-4pm Thursday to Sunday.

SECOND World War veterans —6500 of them—are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is an exhibition focusing on the 1967 Aboriginal Referendum and the 1992 MABO land rights decision by the High Court. At the National Museum of Australia, until January 30, 2018.

“FEATHERS and Flotsam” is an exhibition by three local artists, Marion Schumacher, Helen De Jonge and Lesley Whitten, in Yarralumla Gallery, Cottage 1, Weston Park Road Yarralumla, to November 24. The show will be opened by Isla Patterson at 3pm, this Sunday, refreshments served, all welcome.

“HOME Grown: Creative Action and Community Art in Canberra” is an exhibition curated by Anni Doyle Wawrzynczak featuring artists and community groups such as the Chorus of Women, the founders of Sunday in the Park (a precursor to Floriade), Megalo Print Studios, and the Canberra Contemporary Art Space. At the ACT Heritage Library until November 3.

