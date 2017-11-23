Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

THE Twelfth Annual Members Exhibition of handmade quilts, patchwork and textiles is taking place in Bungendore War Memorial Hall, Molonglo Street, Bungendore, on November 25 and 26. The exhibition includes a members’ challenge, raffle quilt, quilt block hunting and lucky door prizes, and a sales table.

THE Etsy Made Local market, a showcase of work by over 100 Canberra region makers and designers, is a perfect opportunity to “conquer Christmas shopping”, in the Budawang Pavilion, at EPIC Saturday, November 25. The event will also include live music, free face painting, workshops and food.

ARTSOUND FM invites people interested in music of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s to try their hand at the “Name that Tune” music quiz fundraiser at Eastlake Club in Kingston, at 7.30pm this Friday, November 24. Brian Leonard, Master of the Quiz, has planned a night of challenging and interesting questions and the evening will include entertainment by crooner Drew Ashley. Details at artsound.fm

THERE are over 200 separate events for this year’s DESIGN Canberra, such as open studios, open “Living Rooms”, and many, many exhibitions. DESIGN Canberra, until November 26, various locations in the ACT, details of all events and ticketing at designcanberrafestival.com.au

THE NGA is staging another “Hyper Real Night”, billed as an “art-after-hours adventure” from 6.30pm this Fridays, November 24. Patrons can drink and eat “Hyper Real” creations and then be entertained by the Australian Dance Party, electric violinist Mr Michael and spoken word poet, Omar Musa. Bookings and details to nga.gov.au

Festivals:

THE Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is holding its annual Indonesian Food and Cultural Festival at 8 Darwin Avenue, Yarralumla, from 10am this Saturday, November 25. As well as food, dance, arts and crafts three will be an appearance by “Indonesian Idol” star, Michael Jakarimilena. A raffle airline ticket to Indonesia (Sydney-Bali-Sydney) and other surprising door prizes can also be won during the Festival. All welcome, entry free.

Literature:

POETRY at Manning Clark House winds up for 2017 with reading by three Canberra poets with new publications this year, Sarah Rice, Moya Pacey and Judith Crispin. At 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday, November 23. Tickets at the door. Wine and nibbles included.

Talk:

“RELATED Histories: Studying the Family” is a conference jointly organised by the National Centre of Biography at ANU and the Centre for Applied History at Macquarie University. At the National Library of Australia, November 28 and 29. Registrations to anu.onestopsecure.com

Workshops and classes:

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

Arts Business:

APPLICATIONS are now open for Music Scholarships for 2018. Music Scholars are outstanding voice and instrumental students at both tertiary and secondary level who practise, perform and make recordings as a soloist or in ensemble in the spaces and facilities of the Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church. Scholarships have been awarded each year since 1994. Inquiries and applications by 5pm, Friday, November 24, to lizm@music.wesleycanberra.org.au or 0417 442232 or can be found at wesleycanberra.org.au

FOUR Winds 2018 Easter Festival, Barragga Bay, March 28 to April 1. Early bird Tickets on sale along with the new the Four Winds Access Pass bookings to fourwinds.com.au or 6493 3414.

AUSTRALIAN and New Zealand art music composers have the chance to share in about $100,000 worth of funding to create a new commissioned work thanks to the APRA AMCOS Art Music Fund, now in its third year of existence. Applications are now open here and will close at 5pm on February 2018.

THE Young Music Society is holding a “MUSIC Amnesty”. Any items readers can identify that belong to the YMS would be gratefully welcomed back by their rightful owners – no questions asked. Phone 6251 8017 for pick up, or just drop items into the YMS office, or the Belconnen Arts Centre front desk. Good news is that someone has left a long lost YMS viola anonymously at the office door.

THE Collie Art Prize, the $50,000 biggest single acquisitive art prize in regional WA and perhaps across Australia, focusses on the theme of identity, and is now open to all Australians until January 12, to collieartgallery

NIGEL McRae, the host at Smith’s Alternative on Alinga Street, Civic, is keen to have more classical musicians take advantage of his “Classical Capers” open mic sessions. The next one will be from 7pm–9pm on December 13. Sign up at smithsalternative.com

THE Matt Withers Australian Music Composition Competition is on again, with the first prize doubling to $2000 and total cash prizes of over $3000, also there’s recording and performance opportunities too. Full details and entry forms at mattwithers.com.au

ROBIN Davidson’s theatre company, Rebus, will develop an interactive “Forum Theatre” performance about where things can go wrong when people with disabilities want to participate in or use the services of community organisations. They need your responses by December 3. Fill out the survey at questionpro.com or visit rebustheatre.com or phone 0403 815784.

JULIA Landford’s new Canberra NatureArt Lab is at M16 Artspace, in Griffith, Canberra. Bookings are now open through the website natureartlab.com.au

PRIZE-winning botanical artist, Sharon Field, has set up a blog which considers ideas of “beauty” and “creativity” in botanical art and summarises what is coming up for her on the art scene. Visit sharonfield.com.au or follow her on Instagram at @sharon_field_artist

GARY France’s Groove Warehouse in Hume is expanding its percussion business and now offers daytime adult classes and keyboard lessons at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume. Information and enrolments to groovewarehouse.com.au

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

Dance:

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level classes on Wednesdays from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre and an evening class on Thursday from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio, for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres. This Thursday’s class is Urban with Caroline Phengrasmy.

Film:

OPERA di Roma’s production of “Carmen” is heading up 12 new productions set to screen in the coming Palace Opera & Ballet cinema season. Set amidst the ruins at the Baths of Caracalla, this of a woman who values her freedom above all else not in 19th Century Spain, but on the border between Mexico and the United States, where President Trump has earmarked his famous wall. Palace Electric Cinemas, until November 22. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

IMB Bank Sunset Cinema is back again. Among other family-friendly offerings is the kids’ movie “Captain Underpants”. On the Northern Eucalypt Lawn, Australian National Botanic Gardens, now running until Christmas. Bookings to sunsetcinema.com.au

THE Fourth Brazilian Movie Cycle will present movies that are “food for thought”. Embassy of Brazil auditorium, 19 Forster Crescent, Yarralumla, 6.30pm, November 23, 30 and December 7. Entry is free and recommended for ages 18 and older. All films are subtitled in English.

THE National Film and Sound Archive of Australia has “Strictly Ballroom: Behind the Curtain”, a new online exhibition to celebrate 25 years since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s debut film in August 1992. Visit nfsa.gov.au

Concerts and Gigs:

CANBERRA Choral Society and an augmented community choir, helped by soloists Greta Claringbould, Tobias Cole, Paul McMahon and Jeremy Tatchell, plan to shake the rafters as they sing Handel’s much-loved “Messiah”, with Leonard Weiss conducting. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 25. Booking to ticketek.com.au

THE Kangara Concert Series brings AJ America and Chloe Lankshear and friends in music to perform vocal solos, duets and trios at Cooinda Community Hall, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2pm, Sunday, November 26. Tickets at door only.

BARRY Morgan rose to fame after performing on ABC’s “Spicks and Specks”, where he became an instant audience favourite. He’ll be performing Christmas numbers on the huge organ at The Abbey, Nicholls, at 8pm, this Sunday, November 26. Doors open for dinner at 6.30pm. Bookings to theabbey.com.au

FLAUTIST Sally Walker and accordionist Neil Simpson will be performing a one hour duo concert, “Music of the Globe”, music from India, Italy, Hungary, Kenya, Ireland, Israel and Australia. At Greenaway Studio, 164 Namatjira Street, Chapman, 5pm, Sunday, November 26. Limited seating and bookings to trybooking.com

CANBERRA Community Chorale is the re-born University of Canberra Chorale, and A J America has taken over as director from Alan Hicks. They’ll be singing the Canberra premiere of Bob Chilcott’s “Requiem”, art songs and arias, and Petr Eben’s “Zauberspruch”, conducted by Lucus Allerton. At Wesley Uniting Church, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 7.30pm, Friday, November 24. Bookings to trybooking.com/SJVT or tickets at the door.

“BELLA Groove”, the jazz band led by Elise Walsh, is performing an evening jazz concert in the gardens of the Bar & Cafe at University House, Acton, 8pm, Thursday, November 23.

STUDENTS of the ACT Organ School will perform works from the Baroque to the 20th century, prepared under the guidance of their teachers, Christopher Wrench and Philip Swanton (now retired). Wesley Uniting Church, 5.30pm, Thursday, November 23. Free event, bookings not required.

“UN petit concert de clavecina” is a harpsichord recital by Ariana Odermatt of works by Rameau, Couperin and Froberger. A well-known harpsichordist in New Zealand, Odermatt is now based in Canberra and is a postgraduate student at the ANU School of Music. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Saturday, November 25. Tickets at the door.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has Piss Weak Birthday Karaoke, at 8pm, this Thursday, November 24, Friday Night Birthday Fiesta and Los Chavos, at 9pm, this Friday, November 24, and The Phoenix’s 24th Birthday, The King Hits and DJ The Professor, at 9pm, this Saturday, November 25.

Theatre:

“MAMMA Mia!” The musical, inspired by ABBA’s classic songs, has seen over 60 million people all around the world pack in for the show. Tickets are now on sale for a new Aussie production that will premiere at the Canberra Theatre from November 24 to December 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre or 6275 2700.

THIS has been the “Year of the Haircut”, say satirists John Shortis and Moya Simpson, “Because we’ve been taken to the brink by Donald and Kim, two men with the world’s worst hairdos.” Their pre-Christmas show kicks off at 8pm on November 24 in Ainslie Arts Centre, then travels to Bungendore, Melbourne, O’Connell and Tilba. Bookings for Canberra show to 6182 0000 or eventbrite.com.au

JOLLY jesters and lusty wenches and mad minstrels are coming to town again for Dirty Dick’s Theatre Restaurant. At Harmonie German Club, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, November 25, and December 2, 8, 8, 15 and 16. Bookings to 6295 9853 or dirtydicks.com.au

JONATHAN Biggins’ comedy “Australia Day”, directed by Cate Clelland for Canberra REP, introduces audiences to the Coriole Shire Australia Day Committee as they organise and manage their Australia Day celebrations. Set in a Scout Hall, it is said, by Biggins, to “offend everyone” as it challenges the very concept of “Australian-ness”. Theatre 3, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton, until December 2. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

SUBSCRIPTION bookings for The Canberra Theatre Centre’s “Collected Works 2018” are now open at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or call 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Repertory has now launched its 86th season, billed as “a season with something for everyone”. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au

BUDDING Theatre is looking for men and women of all ages (18-90) to perform new comic monologues, children and youth for “The Christmas Channel”, both to run at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre in December. Email submissions@buddingtheatre.com to express interest and send a CV or outline of experience.

Exhibitions:

EXHIBITIONS by four women artists are presented together as “Women in Design” and are on display at Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, until Saturday, December 16.

“AFFILIATION: Craft and Design in the ACT Legislative Assembly collection” features selected works from the collection, designed and made by accomplished local craft artists and designers. Recently, a suite of three “General Assembly Canberra” brooches by Blanche Tilden and Phoebe Porter, which were inspired by Walter and Marion Griffin’s visionary design for Canberra, were acquired for this collection and are part of this exhibition.

“STUDIO 17′ is Strathnairn Arts’ second biennial exhibition showcasing works by current studio holders, GW Bot, Catherine Drinan, Shaun Hayes, Jo Hollier, Cary James, Joan James, Blaide Lallemand, Trenna Langdon, Ilona Lasmanis, Peter Latona, Vivien Lightfoot, Leo Loomans, Michael Sainsbury, Heidi Strachan, Nancy Tingey, Kensuke Todo, Tracey Murphy and Berendina De Ruiter. The show is curated by Peter Haynes. At Strathnairn Woolshed, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, until December 17.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society has an exhibition of drawings, portrait and miniatures. At the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, Trinculo Place, under the bridge on the Queanbeyan River bank until the end of November. The QAS Christmas Party takes this Saturday, November 25 at the same venue.

TRIBUTARY Projects is a new artist-run gallery and studio space, which now has an exhibition of abstract paintings by Melbourne artists Harry Hay and Simon Gardam. Curated by Oscar Capezio, the show runs at Unit 9/105, Molonglo Mall, Newcastle Street, Fyshwick, until November 26.

ANCA Gallery’s newest exhibition, “Bio Mimic”, showcases the work of five Canberra artists who are united through the themes of bio-mimesis and vessels—Alexandra Frasersmith, Angela Bakker, Danielle Day, Sarah Murphy and Tara Bromham. The show continues at 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson until Sunday, December 3.

THE “3Ds” are three Canberra artists about to exhibit together. The three artists include Dianna Budd, who works with paint and collage; Dorothy Danta, who works with silver; and Dianne Firth, who is a noted textile artist. “3DS: Towards Abstraction”, at Canberra Grammar School Gallery, 40 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill, to December 2.

M16 Artspace has four new exhibitions: “Tar Love: what lies beneath”, photographic prints and inkjet on fabric, by Chris Holly; “Bled”, acrylic and ink works on paper by Scott Pollock; “KW@N3$”, spray paint, collage, oil pastel, acrylic, screen-print and marker works on paper by Mimi Fairall; and in Chutespace, “Every Body”, mixed media by Janet Long. 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, Wednesday to Sunday, from 12-5pm, until November 26.

KEMARRE Arts Indigenous Women’s Group presents “Tribute”, an exciting new exhibition by emerging and established Aboriginal artists working in glass, textiles, sculpture, mixed media, painting and weaving. Artists include Michelle Bedford, Lyndy Delian, Kayannie Dennigan, Jenny Dries, Alana Garwood-Houng, Ronnie Jordan, Jenni Kemarre Martiniello, Tahlia Kring and Lyn Talbot. At Belconnen Arts Centre, to December 3.

ALSO at Belconnen Arts Centre, to December 3, will be “Mess, Struggle and Renewal” by participating artists in “Ignite: Alternative Arts Academy” and Liz Faul’s futuristic show, “Fly Me to the Moon”.

“Behind the Lines” – the best political cartoons of 2017 and Political Cartoonist of the Year– is at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Old Parliament House from Friday November 24.

NOW in its 23rd year as a self-supporting co-operative of established local artists, the Tin Shed Art Group has this time round adopted the theme, “Elements Of Place” as they express something of the emotions experienced overseas in Cambodia, the Americas, Bhutan, Spain and Hawaii, Australia’s Kinchega National Park, the Kimberleys, coastal rock pools and the outback, or even in the private imagination. As well, each artist will present a small work on Canberra, showing them as a “salon hang”. At Watson Arts Centre until December 3.

CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers have their 50th anniversary show, “Crossing Threads”, curated by Meredith Hinchliffe, at Canberra Museum and Gallery, Corner of London Circuit and Civic Square, to March 18, 2018.

ALSO curated by Meredith Hinchliffe, Tuggeranong Arts Centre celebrates 50 years of the Canberra Spinners & Weavers with an array of contemporary textile works in “50 Years looking forward”. Alongside the anniversary exhibition, “A Narrative: An Exploration of Processes and Materiality” showcases the work of Christine Appleby, Jessica Ashcroft, and Jennifer Barrington, recipients of the CSW Emerging Artists Support Scheme award at the ANU School of Art and Design. The exhibitions will continue until November 25.

THE exhibition “On The Move” will feature selected student works and works by their mentor artists from the 2017 Sculpture in the Paddock Schools’ Program, accompanied by a series of photographs that tell the story of the art making. At “The Link”, in the Strathnairn Arts precinct at 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, to December 13.

THE NGA’s summer exhibition “Hyper Real” consists of 50 works in sculpture and video art by 32 artists, varying from the huge “Pregnant woman” by Ron Mueck to Patricia Piccininni’s fragile hybrid babies. National Gallery of Australia, to February 18, 2018. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

“RING Master”, an exhibition exploring the notion and designs of the humble (and not so humble) ring, features rings by Helen Britton, Julia deVille, Johannes Kuhnen, Helen Aitken-Kuhnen, Carlier Makigawa, Godwin Baum, Julie Blyfield, Melissa Cameron, Cinnamon Lee, Chris Robertson, Sean O’Connell, Jane Bowden, Bin Dixon-Ward, Philip Noakes, Vincent Pontillo-Verrastro, Mikki Trail, Sam Mertens and Mio Kuhnen (and more). At Bilk Gallery, Palmerston Lane Manuka, to December 24, “White Christmas”, its annual festive season exhibition.

PHOTOACCESS presents two new exhibitions by its artists in residence: The first, “Red Brick Road”, is an exploration of the Brickworks architecture, landscape and objects, using photography to trigger, layer and construct memory by Jane Duong, and, the second, “Cloakroom: Institutional” by Alex Hobba, is a reflection on institutional spaces and the invisible social assemblages that operate within them. Both are at the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre until November 26.

ARTIST and painting teacher, Michael Winters, once made an honorary citizen of the island of Leros in Greece, for his art activities, is wandering again, this time to the Orange Regional Gallery, where his unusual exhibition of three-dimensional landscapes, “Dissected by Time and Space”, will run to December 10.

THE NPG’s big summer exhibition, “Starstruck: Australian Movie Portraits”, is for people who love film and portraits, at the National Portrait Gallery until March 4, 2018. Bookings to portrait.gov.au

“GLOW” is Kate Bender’s second solo exhibition at X Gallery in Bungendore, and continues her exploration of the representation of light in bold and luminous abstract paintings. 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore until December 4.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018.

A DOUBLE-bill exhibition with works by Chrystal Rimmer’s “Famiglia: Oh Holy Father” and Sacha Pola’s “Legendary”, is in Nishi Gallery, NewActon, to November 26.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has launched an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March 2018.

“EIRENE Mort: A Livelihood” marks the 40th anniversary of Eirene Mort’s death at the age of 98. Mort was a prolific artist, collaborator, teacher, writer, family historian and a ‘new woman’ pursuing a profession in the arts at the beginning of the 20th Century. Curated by Dale Middleby, this social history exhibition features an extraordinary array of artworks and artefacts created by her. Canberra Museum and Gallery, until February 25, 2018.

WORKS by painter/printmaker Pamela Griffith and sculptor/carver Silvio Apponyi are in the Octagon ArtSpace, Bungendore Wood Works Gallery. The show continues until December 10.

MEREDITH Hinchliffe has curated an online exhibition of work by tapestry exponent Belinda Ramson, who died in 2014. This exhibition was mounted at the American Tapestry Alliance, visit americantapestryalliance.org/exhibitions/tex_ata/belinda-ramson/

MEGALO is opening its final exhibition for the year this this Thursday night before closing over the festive break until January 23. Exhibition opening + End Of Year Celebration, Megalo Print Studio + Gallery 21 Wentworth Ave, Kingston, 6pm, November 23, and until December 16.

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories MoAD at Old Parliament House runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission.

THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

SECOND World War veterans —6500 of them—are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is an exhibition focusing on the 1967 Aboriginal Referendum and the 1992 MABO land rights decision by the High Court. At the National Museum of Australia, until January 30, 2018.

“FEATHERS and Flotsam” is an exhibition by three local artists, Marion Schumacher, Helen De Jonge and Lesley Whitten, in Yarralumla Gallery, Cottage 1, Weston Park Road, Yarralumla, to November 24.

