Arts / A wild idea to raise funds

“Quick Draw” is a wild idea where the punter’s names are drawn from a hat and randomly matched with an artwork. There is a risk involved, because although $250, the price of a “Winner’s Ticket”, buys a work, people won’t know what they’ll get until the ticket is drawn.

But 50 of Canberra’s hottest artists in varying stages of careers have chipped in with art, so as well as supporting the contemporary art scene, people can be pretty sure they’ll be taking away something good.

All funds raised will go directly to artists exhibiting at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, under siege after severe funding cuts. CCAS director, David Broker says: “In times of severe funding cuts ‘Quick Draw’ is an event of enormous importance on the CCAS calendar.”

“It’s a memorable night out with some of Canberra’s finest creative people where everyone’s a winner,” Mr Broker says.

“Quick Draw 2017″, Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, 7pm, November 17. Both “winner’s tickets” at $250 and “guest” tickets at $50 go on sale from 8am, Monday, October 23, at eventbrite.com.au

