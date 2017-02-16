Socials / At the Australian Bravery Association dinner, Royal Australian Mint

Joanne Davey, Andrea and Mike McMahon and Elissa Bottomley
Josie and Darrell Tree
Justine Brown and Debbie Lowther
Bill Lowther and Josie and Darrell Tree
Penny MacDiarmid and Jeanete Paulsen
Debbie Critchley, Tom Voigt and Lovey Pearson
Richard Rolfe and John Thurgar
Keith Payne and Jim Preston
Craig, Charlotte and Sharon Bissell
Richard Rolfe, Keith Payne and Jim Preston
Chaplin Jim Cosgrove and John Thurgar
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Photos by MADDIE McGUIGAN
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
Photos by ANDREW FINCH
