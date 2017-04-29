Bakers robbed twice on the same early morning

THE Brumbies Bakery, on Marconi Crescent, Kambah shops has been robbed twice in the same morning by two men.

On the first occasion, the men armed with knives entered the store through the rear door at about 1.10am. Police allege they threatened a staff member before fleeing with a box containing cash.

Ninety-five minutes later, police were called back to the bakery after an employee heard repeated kicking of the rear door. A window in the door had been broken and and a further amount of cash stolen.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm (5’7”) tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie jumper with the hood covering his head, a red cloth covering his face and black pants and was carrying a light brown bag.

The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie jumper with the hood covering his head, a black cloth covering his face and dark blue or black pants.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to the aggravated robbery on Wednesday (April 26) to call 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

