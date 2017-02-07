Bakery owner forced to ‘jump before pushed by rising rent’

AFTER three decades of selling baked goods to the community, the owner of Yarralumla Bakery Greg Hoitink has no choice but to close shop due to rising rent costs.

Greg says Yarralumla Bakery started 33 years ago and the rent has gone up every year since. After the lease expired in October the new prices had just become too much.

“It go to the point where they wouldn’t negotiate and I can’t afford paying such a high rent, it’s way above market,” Greg says.

“I don’t think there’s a fair system in place.

“I had to jump before being pushed by the rising rent.”

Greg announced the sad news on Facebook yesterday saying: “To all our customers and staff past and present we would like to thank you for your support over the last thirty three years but due to the landlord asking for unrealistic rents we have decided to close our doors.”

Many people have expressed how upset they are in comments with one woman saying: “What a shame, the Yarralumla Bakery is an iconic part of Yarralumla shops.”

Greg’s passion for baking came from his father who started his apprenticeship as a pastry chef when he was 15-years-old in Manuka.

“The whole family is upset,” Greg says.

“We’re probably the longest serving tenant in Yarralumla shops.

“I’m going to take a bit of a hit closing up and will lose some goodwill.”

Greg will now be working solely at his pastry shop in Chapman called Pastries on Perry.

The last day of trade at Yarralumla Bakery will be on February 18.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...