Barr government boosts ‘eco-tourism’ industry

THE ACT government is inviting businesses to collaborate on a range of nature-based tourism opportunities to boost Canberra’s “eco-tourism”.

Tourism continues to be one of the fastest growing industries in the ACT contributing over $2 billion annually to the ACT’s economy and employing over 16,400 Canberrans.



Through this tender process, the Government is seeking to work with third parties to provide a range of opportunities such as unique ecotourism accommodation experiences.



The reuse of former ranger houses, for example, will provide guests with a rare experience in Namadgi National Park and Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

Minister for the Environment and Heritage Mick Gentleman says that this enterprise aims to strike a balance between enhanced visitor experiences whilst protecting the intrinsic values of the conservation estate.

“We have so many great visitor experiences in the ACT and the region, and we want to built a greater understanding of how important it is that we continue to do everything we can to preserve our environment for generations to come.”

Tender opens today, and will close on March 16 this year. Information, via www.cmtedd.act.gov.au/ sbip/open-opportunities

