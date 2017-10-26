Barr government turns Canberra into ‘corrupt capital’

“The Labor government has turned Canberra into the corrupt capital,” Mr Coe says.

“The relationship between the Labor Party and parts of the Union movement has corrupted the way in which political decisions are made, business is conducted, and the future of the city determined.

“The fertile ground for corruption includes land deals, development decisions, tax waivers, gambling profits, and the awarding of government contracts.

“The Labor government rewards the select few who conform to its agenda and vindictively shuts the door on any individual or entity that opposes it.”

Mr Coe says areas where corrupt decisions have occurred include:

Glebe Park and the Casino;

“The Labor Party is no longer fit to govern the Territory,” Mr Coe says.

