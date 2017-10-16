Barr heads to Europe for tram talks

CHIEF Minister Andrew Barr is heading to Europe to meet partners in the light rail consortium to discuss the progress of the project as well as opportunities on futures stages.

In Germany, he meets with the operator of the light rail Deutsche Bahn, which is one of the largest transport companies in the world.

“As the construction of the project continues, our discussion will focus on the operation of the city’s first light rail service and opportunities for integration of the services with stage 2, connecting the city centre to Woden,” the Chief Minister said.

He will also visit the Spanish factory where Canberra’s light rail carriages are being made to inspect the first units as they roll off the production floor. The factory inspection is part of the ACT government’s contract with the Canberra Metro consortium.

“I will also meet with Professor Ottmar Edenhofer, director of the Mercator Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change, to discuss smart city strategies and Mr Lluis Noguera, CEO, Global Power Generation on its plans for expansion into the rapidly expanding Australian renewables market from their Canberra headquarters,” Mr Barr said.



Meetings will also be held with Acciona to discuss infrastructure investment opportunities in Canberra. The company has recently built the biggest photovoltaic plant (24 MWp) in Australia at Royalla.

The estimated cost of the delegation for the Chief Minister’s office is $24,000. The final cost will be released as part of the regular travel reports.

