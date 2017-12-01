Batten down, here come the storms

the ACT Emergency Services Agency in the face of a dump of

significant rainfall predicted for the first weekend of summer.

“A significant cold front is forecast to sweep across NSW and the ACT this weekend. This system is likely to generate widespread heavy rain,” ESA Commissioner Dominic Lane said.

At 11am the Bureau of Meteorology raised its warnings to include Canberra.

“It’s also important to remember that the recent rain means the ground in some areas is already saturated, which in turn increases the risk of flooding and the likelihood of large trees falling over during windy conditions,” the commissioner said, warning people to take care not to drive, walk, ride or play in or near flood waters or stormwater drains.

“Please drive to conditions. If it’s flooded, forget it. Do not attempt to cross a flooded road, bridge or causeway and if driving becomes too difficult pull over safely to the side of the road and wait until conditions improve.

“The ACT government is well prepared ahead of this year’s storm and bushfire season, and we ask the community to take responsibility for their own preparations and to look out for each other.”



STORM AND FLOOD HELP

Call 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000). For more tips on how you can prepare for a flood or storm visit the emergency services website www.esa.act.gov.au .

