The Bay’s calling all paddlers

THE inaugural Batemans Bay Paddle Challenge will be held on the Clyde River on May 6, the highlight of a weekend of paddle events and activities aimed at serious competitors, casual paddlers and families.

The main event is the 26-kilometre paddle marathon between the Batemans Bay and bridges and back with a cash prize pool for the top three male and female competitors.

Beyond the marathon, there are four other different races and paddle events for competitive paddlers, masters, youth and families as well as on-shore entertainment for race spectators.

The Batemans Bay Paddle Challenge kicks off with a launch at Korners Park, next to the Batemans Bay Bridge, from 5.30pm on Friday, May 5 with family friendly activities, music and entertainment, food stalls and a bonfire.

Races start the next morning with the open marathon away at 10am. Spectators will enjoy music and entertainment, food, face painting and other onshore activities during the day.

Race details, including prizes, registration fees and the course, are at batemansbaypaddlechallenge.com.au including registrations for the:

Open Marathon (26km)

Open Masters Marathon for people over 50 (26km)

Open Half Marathon (13km)

Youth Race (8km)

Paddle Run for single or multi-person vessels, max three per vessel (8km).

Family Double Kayak Run (2km)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

