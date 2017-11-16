Belconnen juniors bowl their way to the finals

AFTER forming earlier in the year, the Belconnen Junior Intercentre team has bowled its way to the NSW Intercentre grand final.

The Belconnen Junior Intercentre team secured a spot as the only Canberra team in the competition after winning the local regions’ competition.

It will join 11 NSW teams in the NSW Intercentre grand final at Orange Bowl on Saturday, November 25.

Its team manager Raymond Russell says the grand finals is a reward after all the hard work the team has done during the year.

Raymond says the team is not only progressing through to the grand final but the members have also enjoyed the friendships they’ve gained along the way.

The team is made up of members as young as seven, such as Macgregor’s Samantha Thomas, up to teenagers such as Evatt’s Connor Richards, 18.

“Tenpin Bowling is not only a great sport for young adults and children, but for the whole family. Tenpin bowling allows everyone to compete in a sport all year round in a safe and comfortable environment,” Raymond says.

