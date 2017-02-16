Beware of road closures during Multicultural Festival

ROAD closures begin today, February 15 in the lead up for this year’s National Multicultural Festival and will continue until 6am, February 20.

Timing and location of closures:

Until February 20:

· Tocumwal Lane at the intersection with Bunda Street

The following closures are in place from 10am, Friday, February 17 to 6am, Monday, February 20:

· Bunda Street between Petrie Street and Mort Street

· Scots Crossing at Bunda Street

· Petrie Street at Bunda Street

· Genge Street at Bunda Street

· Murulla Lane at Bunda Street

· Bible Lane at Bunda Street

The following closures are in place from 12.01 am Friday, February 17 to 6am Monday, February 20:

· Ainslie place at the intersection with Riverside Lane

· The two car parks at the at the rear and opposite of Baileys Corner

The following closure is in place from 10am Friday, February 17 to 5am, Monday, February 20:

· London Circuit westbound between Akuna Street and Northbourne Avenue

Effects on public transport:

A number of Transport Canberra bus services will be affected by the temporary closures. Diversions and bus stop closures will be in place from 10am, Friday, February 17 until February 20.

Visit transport.act.gov.au . For road closure information call 13 22 81 or visit tccs.act.gov.au

