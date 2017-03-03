Beware of road closures this Sunday

ROAD closures will be in place along Lady Denman Drive and Parkes Way due to the Big Canberra Bike Ride this Sunday, March 5.

Lady Denman Drive will be closed between Clunies Ross Street and Forest Drive from 6am to 9.30am and Parkes Way westbound will be closed between Kings Avenue and the Glenloch Interchange from 6am to 12.30pm.

There will be no access to Parkes Way westbound from Kings Avenue, Anzac Parade, Coranderrk Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Edinburgh Avenue or Lawson Crescent.

Detours will be in place during these works.

Informatuion on 13 22 81 or tccs.act.gov.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

