Beware the symptoms of heat exhaustion

WITH a hot day ahead, ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Paul Kelly said the symptoms of heat exhaustion included headaches, dizziness, faintness, nausea and vomiting.

“People with these symptoms should seek urgent medical attention by visiting their GP or attending the Walk-in Centre of their nearest hospital. Call triple zero (000) for an ambulance in an emergency,” he said.

“It’s important to prepare for hot conditions by staying well hydrated and staying inside during the hottest parts of the day.”

His simple tips are:

Stay indoors with windows and doors closed and make use of fans or air-conditioners, make sure you get enough rest. Stay cool by taking a cool shower or bath and try eating cold foods such as salads or fruit.

Limit non-essential strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day and avoid alcohol and caffeine as they can make dehydration worse.

Wear lightweight clothing and be sun-smart. Protect yourself from sunburn by wearing a hat and applying SPF30+ sunscreen every two hours.

The elderly, young children and babies are most at risk during extreme heat events. Be sure to check regularly on vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.

For more information at Your Guide to Summer Safety.

