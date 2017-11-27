Big fines after drivers reach ‘appalling’ speeds

ACT police are appalled by the lack of common sense displayed by some drivers after a number of them have been caught driving at significant speeds this month.

During November, 14 traffic infringement notices (TINs) have been issued already for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and then a further 39 TINs for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h but less than 45km/h.

ACT police says other examples of high speed detection this month are:

154km/hr in a 90km/h zone (64kms over the posted speed limit) on Caswell Drive.

126km/hr in a 60km/h zone (66kms over the posted speed limit) on John Gorton Drive.

160km/hr in a 80km/h zone (80kms over the posted speed limit) on William Hovel Drive.

More recently, on Friday, November 24, at around 10am, police detected a driver travelling at 94km/h in a school zone on Launceston Street, Phillip. It is alleged there were also road workers, on the road at the time.

The 25-year-old driver from Hughes has incurred a $2136 fine and accrued six demerit points.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, station sergeant Marcus Boorman says: “Canberra drivers are not only gambling with their lives, but with the lives of others”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

