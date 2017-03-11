Bikie gang in frame for gun and car fire incidents

DETECTIVES investigating a vehicle fire and a firearm being discharged at a house in Isabella Plains late last night (March 10) suspect the incidents to be linked to outlaw motorcycle gang activity.

“Investigating officers believe that this is a target incident relating to outlaw motorcycle gang activity. As a result, Taskforce Nemesis will be assisting Criminal Investigation detectives during the investigation,” said Superintendent Turnbull.

He said it was fortunate that no one was injured during the incident.

Around 11pm, ACT Fire and Rescue and police responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a house on Ellerston Avenue.

The vehicle fire was extinguished, but deemed to be suspicious. A second vehicle at the house was also damaged by fire.

Police believe a firearm was discharged before the vehicle fire.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to call 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.

