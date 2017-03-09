Blitz on scaffolding safety

WORKSAFE ACT inspectors will be out across the Territory’s construction sites this month as part of a concerted focus on scaffolding safety, says Work Safety Commissioner Greg Jones.

“The audit was critically important to ensure safe practice because falls from heights are one of the most common and debilitating accidents which could occur in a workplace,” he says.

“This is the latest of a series of audits of high-risk activities to be undertaken by WorkSafe ACT, following a focus on crane safety at the end of last year.

“Since 2014 there have been 476 claims for workers compensation in the ACT relating from falls from heights, which is 476 injuries too many.

“Even a two-metre fall can cause serious injury or be fatal. We know that falls are the leading cause of death in construction every year. These deaths are preventable and we want to work with industry to ensure we are all actively preventing serious accidents through delivery best practice.

“Scaffolding when used appropriately can support safety when working at heights, but can also be a high risk if the scaffolding is not used the way it should be. We will be working to educate as well as ensure compliance with industry during this proactive audit.”

Mr Jones says the audit would include the inspection of both commercial and residential construction sites during March and April, and that the Housing Industry Association, Master Builders ACT and the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union have been consulted on the scope of the audit and were fully supportive of the approach to focus on this area of high-risk activity.

