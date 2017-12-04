Boat capsizes on Lake Burley Griffin

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital last night (December 3) after a catamaran capsized on Lake Burley Griffin.

The ACT Ambulance Service responded to the incident just after 6pm.

Intensive Care Paramedics treated the patient at the scene and transported him to The Canberra Hospital a short time later.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

