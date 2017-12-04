Boat capsizes on Lake Burley Griffin

ambulance

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital last night (December 3) after a catamaran capsized on Lake Burley Griffin.

The ACT Ambulance Service responded to the incident just after 6pm.

Intensive Care Paramedics treated the patient at the scene and transported him to The Canberra Hospital a short time later.

