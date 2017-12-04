GLORIA Jackson, 70, and Kim Parkinson, 69, are two Canberrans who, according to a new study, are reducing their risk of dementia by exercising. The study, which was carried out by ANU, found that people […]
Boat capsizes on Lake Burley Griffin
A YOUNG man was taken to hospital last night (December 3) after a catamaran capsized on Lake Burley Griffin.
The ACT Ambulance Service responded to the incident just after 6pm.
Intensive Care Paramedics treated the patient at the scene and transported him to The Canberra Hospital a short time later.
No comments yet.