Boy ‘accidentally’ shot near Young

A BOY, 12, was accidentally shot in the face last night (September 27), at a rural property near Young.

Just before 7pm the boy was with a group of people when a .22 rifle was discharged and a round ricocheted into the face of the boy.

The boy was immediately driven from the property before being met by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Young Hospital in a stable condition with non life threatening injuries.

He has since been airlifted to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead for specialist care.

Police have been told the boy and a friend were in possession of a .22 rifle.

Officers from Cootamundra Local Area Command have established a crime scene at the Thuddungra property as inquiries into the incident continue.

While investigations into the matter are continuing, police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances involved.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

