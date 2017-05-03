Braddon fire deemed suspicious

ACT police is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire in Braddon today (May 3) after labelling it as suspicious.

ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on Fawkner Street at 11.23am and found the apartment well-alight and heavily smoke-logged.

ACT Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire. Following an analysis of the scene police and fire investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.

The flames were quickly extinguished and damage has been contained to the apartment.

Residents of the apartment block were evacuated and atmospheric monitoring will be conducted to determine when it is safe to allow them to return.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by ACT Policing.

Information to 1800 333000

