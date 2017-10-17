AFTER a solid lift in ratings at the last listener survey, talk station 2CC has now taken home four big gongs from the recent 2017 Australian Commercial Radio Awards in Melbourne. Breakfast host Tim Shaw […]
Braddon parking affected by Floriade Fringe Festival
OFF-STREET car parking along sections of Girrahween Street and Henty Street in Braddon will not be available from tomorrow evening, Wednesday (October 18), until Sunday morning, October 22 due to the Floriade Fringe Festival.
No road closures are expected in this area with this event.
The affected parking areas are:
· Girrahween Street between Lonsdale Street and Northbourne Avenue.
· Henty Street between Ijong Street and Northbourne Avenue.
