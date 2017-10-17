Braddon parking affected by Floriade Fringe Festival

OFF-STREET car parking along sections of Girrahween Street and Henty Street in Braddon will not be available from tomorrow evening, Wednesday (October 18), until Sunday morning, October 22 due to the Floriade Fringe Festival.

No road closures are expected in this area with this event.

The affected parking areas are:

· Girrahween Street between Lonsdale Street and Northbourne Avenue.

· Henty Street between Ijong Street and Northbourne Avenue.

