Updated: Lone protestor brings traffic to a stop

A MAN is allegedly protesting a court dispute by sitting on the median strip near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Anzac Parade, with four cans of what is believed to be accelerant.

“CityNews” columnist Mike Welsh, who is at the scene, says the man is currently sitting on a deckchair in front of his 4WD. Police are in attendance and urging motorists to avoid the area.

The man believed to be in front of the car, Harry Longworth wrote a post on Facebook at around 12pm today, saying: “Hi guys – if I don’t make it out of this alive thanks for all your support over the years – please help out amy and the kids with the future.”

He again went to Facebook about an hour ago saying:

It’s the petrol that the nice people are most worried about.. The negotiators are putting on their vests now – suspect that means they’re getting ready to storm the castle next since we can’t find a way forward.. Doesn’t look like they’re going to let me sit and do my hunger strike..

It is unknown what the man’s motives are.

Update: 2.59pm

ACT police say the operations has resolved peacefully, but road closures remain in place while emergency services clear the scene.

If you are thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

