British India to headline Australia Day concert

BRITISH India, the popular four-piece band, will headline the Australia Day in the Capital concert at Regatta Point this Australia Day, January 26.

The band will be supported by Australian rock band, Hands Like Houses, Canberra collaborative, Young Monks, and music enterprise, Choir of Hard Knocks.

Minister for Sport and Recreation, Yvette Berry says the impressive band line-up is just one part of the broader Australia Day in the Capital celebrations. This year, the Canberra community can enjoy a full day of entertainment and activities to suit all ages.

From 7.30am, ActewAGL will host the Great Aussie Day Breakfast on the lawns of Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park. Along with a breakfast sausage sizzle there will be free family entertainment including the Sing Australia choir, a Mega Nerf Zone, face painting and jumping castles.

At 10am, Canberra will welcome new Australian citizens at the National Flag Raising and Citizenship ceremony, hosted at Rond Terraces.

From 4pm–9pm, Regatta Point will host a program full of free music and entertainment. Additional activities will also be hosted at Patrick White Lawns and Rond Terrace, including children’s picnic games, a giant slide, jumping castle, face painting and glitter tattoos. Food and beverage vendors will also be open at these sites.

Berry says concluding the celebrations, an impressive fireworks display will light up the Canberra sky above Lake Burley Griffin at 9pm. Best viewing points will be from Regatta Point, Patrick White Lawns and Rond Terraces.

For further information, visit events.act.gov.au.

