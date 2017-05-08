Budget boosts number of female tradies

THE ACT government will provide $1 million, as part of the new ACT Budget, over the next four years to boost the number of females working in trades and assist mature age workers according to Minister for Higher Education, Training and Research Meegan Fitzharris.

The initiative was an ACT Labor election commitment designed to keep more Canberrans in jobs, provide upskilling opportunities and boost Canberra’s economic productivity.

Ms Fitzharris says opening up these training opportunities can really make the difference in people’s lives and help them break into the job market.

“This funding aims to address barriers experienced by women seeking to enter trades that are traditionally male dominated,” she says.

“The proportion of women who commenced a traditional trade apprenticeship in 2015 was three per cent.

“Promoting female participation in traditionally male dominated trades will improve workplace equity and strengthen different industries through greater female representation.

“The ACT Government is also committed to creating more options for Canberrans at different stages of life to gain the skills they need to enhance their job opportunities or to seek a new career.

“This could mean re-entering the workforce after raising children, or up skill to a managerial role following a physically demanding career.”

