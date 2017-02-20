Bullying and sexual harassment have ‘no place’ in the medical profession

A booklet was launched by medical students, who were joined by the ANU vice-chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt and ANU Medical School dean professor Imogen Mitchell, on how to fight against bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination .

THE Australian National University (ANU) has launched a new campaign to stamp out bullying and sexual harassment in the medical profession.

A study in The Medical Journal of Australia found 74 per cent of medical students had experienced humiliation, while a 2016 Senate inquiry found bullying and harassment were significant cultural problems in the medical profession.

Professor Mitchell says the ANU Medical School wanted to make sure students were not subjected to bullying and sexual harassment, and knew how to find help and support if confronted with the issue.

“The School acknowledges there is a problem in the wider medical profession and wants to proactively work with students and our faculty members to improve the experience of our medical students,” Mitchell says.

“We make it very clear that bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination have no place in the medical profession, and won’t be tolerated at the ANU Medical School.

“This booklet provides all our students with advice on what to do if they are confronted with any of these issues.”

Professor Schmidt says ANU students and graduates should be able to work and study in a safe and supportive environment, free from harassment and bullying.

“As Australia’s national university, we want to take a leadership role in stamping out the current culture within the medical profession,” he says.

“We want all of our students to know they have the support of the University to speak out against bullying or harassing behaviour.”