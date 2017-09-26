Burglars ram stolen car into police

A BELCONNEN man, 21, and a Coombs woman, 21, have been arrested for stealing a car from a Curtin address and then ramming it into a police vehicle while attempting to escape.

After receiving reports of a stolen car at around 1.45pm on Monday (September 25) police later located the vehicle in Coombs.

In an attempt to flee from police, the man and woman drove the stolen car at police, colliding with a police vehicle. The offenders then drove at high speed down a footpath, ramming into the footpath handrail and an electricity power box.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (September 26) charged with various offences including fail to stop motor vehicle for police, ride/drive motor vehicle without consent, drive while disqualified, and aggravated furious/reckless/dangerous driving.

The woman will also face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (September 26) charged with ride/drive motor vehicle without consent.

