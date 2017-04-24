Burst water main causes bus disruptions

TEMPORARY changes to service departure locations at Woden bus station are in place following a burst water main.

Icon Water repair crews are currently assessing the situation and further updates will be provided once the extent of the damage is known.

All services will depart from platforms 1-9 with platforms 11-19 unavailable.

Changes include:

Platforms 11 and 12 will operate from Platform 7

All QCity and Transborder Express services (Platform 19) will use the bus layover at the Hellenic Club car park off Bowes Street.

Service running times remain unaffected and are running to the regular weekday timetable.

Information at transport.act.gov.au

