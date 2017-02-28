MOTORISTS are strongly advised to avoid Constitution Avenue in Reid after a water main burst, causing delays. The area affected on Constitution Avenue is between Coranderrk Street and Anzac Parade. Traffic management officers are on […]
Burst water main in Reid causes delays
MOTORISTS are strongly advised to avoid Constitution Avenue in Reid after a water main burst, causing delays.
The area affected on Constitution Avenue is between Coranderrk Street and Anzac Parade.
Traffic management officers are on site and local traffic diversions are in place.
No comments yet.