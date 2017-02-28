Burst water main in Reid causes delays

MOTORISTS are strongly advised to avoid Constitution Avenue in Reid after a water main burst, causing delays. 

The area affected on Constitution Avenue is between Coranderrk Street and Anzac Parade.

Traffic management officers are on site and local traffic diversions are in place.

