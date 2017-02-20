Transport Canberra wants new bus drivers

TRANSPORT Canberra is holding an information session on Thursday, February 23, to recruit new bus drivers for the ACT.

Director of public transport operations Ian McGlinn says: “Each year Transport Canberra runs its annual recruitment drive for new bus drivers. The information session on Thursday will provide an overview of the bus driver recruitment process, training requirements and the benefits of becoming a driver with us.”

“Prospective candidates will receive information about the positions, working conditions and wages,” he says.

“We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage both women and men from all Indigenous and cultural backgrounds to apply.

McGlinn says over the next four years we will see 80 new buses added to our bus fleet and the introduction of nine new Rapid bus services.

“In addition to this, we will also see the first stage of light rail become operational in late 2018 with planning on stage two underway.

“When recruiting, we look for people who possess strong customer service skills, have a full motor vehicle licence, are over 20 years of age and are available to work within a seven-day roster, including night shifts.

“Before hitting the road, all our new drivers receive four weeks of intensive training covering customer service, ticketing procedures, route navigation and bus familiarisation.

McGlinn says Transport Canberra currently has 720 drivers.

Bus driver recruitment information session. At Ainslie Football Club. 7pm, Thursday, February 23.

Applications open on Friday, March 3. More information is available by calling 13 17 10 or online at transport.act.gov.au.

