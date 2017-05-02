Bus station to close temporarily

DUE to pavement upgrades within Westfield Belconnen Bus Station, it will close temporarily from May 4 to May 10.

Director, public transport operations Ian McGlinn says: “We are asking customers to please make use of the Belconnen Community Bus Station, which is just a short walk from the Westfield Centre, while works are conducted.”

All schools that use the Westfield Station have been contacted and customer service staff will be available to assist passengers with these changes.

Information via transport.act.gov.au or 13 17 10

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

