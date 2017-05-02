DUE to pavement upgrades within Westfield Belconnen Bus Station, it will close temporarily from May 4 to May 10. Director, public transport operations Ian McGlinn says: “We are asking customers to please make use of the Belconnen Community […]
Bus station to close temporarily
DUE to pavement upgrades within Westfield Belconnen Bus Station, it will close temporarily from May 4 to May 10.
Director, public transport operations Ian McGlinn says: “We are asking customers to please make use of the Belconnen Community Bus Station, which is just a short walk from the Westfield Centre, while works are conducted.”
All schools that use the Westfield Station have been contacted and customer service staff will be available to assist passengers with these changes.
Information via transport.act.gov.au or 13 17 10
