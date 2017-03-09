Action finally joins the jet set

AFTER years of discussion, Action buses has finally relented and travellers will be able to take public transport from the city to the Canberra Airport via Route 11, seven days a week from March 20.

The decision was welcomed by Canberra Airport MD Stephen Byron, who says: “This will provide 64 services each week day, 26 services on a Saturday and 24 on Sundays between the terminal and the city, and we are delighted.

“The airport site, including the business parks, is now serviced by over 110 weekday services by Action buses, which is a great contribution towards the community accessing this airport.

“We have been discussing the need for bus services with Transport Canberra for some time, and are pleased the new services to the terminal will start on Monday, March 20.

“The decision by Transport Canberra will be particularly welcomed by our low-cost carrier passengers, who will be well serviced for departures and arrivals.”

The Route 11 bus, which services the Brindabella Business Park and Fairbairn, will now also service the Canberra Airport terminal. Additional services will be introduced (Route 11A) that will service the Canberra Airport (via Russell) and return. Services will run about every half hour, more during peak times on weekdays and every hour on weekends.

Last year the ACT government released the Rapid Network 2017-2020, which shows the rollout of future Rapid Bus services across Canberra, including a Rapid Bus service to the Canberra Airport in 2020.

A single adult trip when paying cash will cost $4.80 with cheaper fares for students and children. Significant savings can be made when travelling with a MyWay card.

