Bushfire: Residents told it’s too late to leave

AN emergency warning has been issued for a fire burning near Queanbeyan on the NSW/ACT border.

Residents in the area of Hoskinstown, Rossi and Forbes Creek have been told to seek shelter as it is too late to leave.

As many as 15 homes have been reported as lost, an injured firefighter hospitalised and emergency evacuation centres set up in Queanbeyan and Bungendore.

The fire has been described as extremely dangerous and has burned about 2530 hectares.

The Captain Flat Road has been closed and the fire has affected school buses this afternoon with students being taken to the Q Theatre in Queanbeyan as an emergency rendezvous point until further notice. St Gregory’s students were to remain at their school.

Some families have been separated with members unable to evacuate and others unable to return home.

