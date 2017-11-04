Bushfire sweeping across Gungahlin nature reserve

Fire at Mullangarri Nature Reserve. Photo Greg Jones

FIRE services are fighting a bushfire sweeping across part of Mullangarri Nature reserve near the Gungahlin suburb of Palmerston, north of Canberra this afternoon.

Fire at Mullangarri Nature Reserve. Photo Greg Jones

