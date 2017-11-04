Bushfire sweeping across Gungahlin nature reserve

GASTROENTEROLOGIST and trauma surgeon Phillip Jeans is the ACT Academy of Surgical Educators Supervisor of the Year. He has been recognised by colleagues at the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) ACT Annual Scientific Meeting […]
GASTROENTEROLOGIST and trauma surgeon Phillip Jeans is the ACT Academy of Surgical Educators Supervisor of the Year. He has been recognised by colleagues at the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) ACT Annual Scientific Meeting […]
FIRE services are fighting a bushfire sweeping across part of Mullangarri Nature reserve near the Gungahlin suburb of Palmerston, north of Canberra this afternoon.
THE sudden exit from parliament of Senate president Stephen Parry has turned into a toxic blame game, in a further sign of a government crumbling into chaos. Malcolm Turnbull and deputy Senate leader Mathias Cormann lashed […]
THE Canberra Museum and Gallery in Civic has been evacuated following reports of smoke in the building. ACT Fire & Rescue has responded to the scene in London Circuit with three fire trucks and a […]
THE highly contagious and serious disease of measles has been identified for a second time in Canberra, according to ACT chief health officer Dr Paul Kelly. Dr Kelly says although at this time there appears to […]
THE ACT government has introduced new legislation to end greyhound racing today (November 2), despite the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club’s announcement saying it has commenced legal action to oppose a ban and to reinstate funding to […]
No comments yet.