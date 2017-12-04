CANBERRANS can access a free, mobile phone app called “ACT Traffic” that provides audio alerts and other information about congestion on the city’s road network in real time. “A similar system was introduced on the Adelaide road […]
Can you recognise the Subway robber?
HERE he is, the man police suspect responsible for the aggravated robbery at the Manuka Subway restaurant on Friday (December 1).
Police say a man entered Subway in Manuka at about 11.45am armed with a knife. The man made demands for cash. Staff complied and the male fled on foot in the direction of Red Hill.
He is described as aged in his twenties or thirties, Caucasian in appearance, 175cm (5’9”) tall, medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing a black-hooded jumper and blue gloves.
Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
