Canberra attracts record number of overseas visitors

INTERNATIONAL visitors to Canberra have reached record levels, up a further 10.2 per cent in the past 12 months, according to new national figures.

The 228,038 international visitors for the year ending September contributed an additional $114.8 million to the ACT economy.

Tourism employs more than 16,000 Canberrans.

The Tourism Research Australia International Visitor Survey indicates money spent by international visitors increased by 26.6 per cent up to a new record level of $547.4 million, well ahead of the national average of 10.4 per cent.

With a 30.3 per cent increase, China continues to be the ACT’s largest international visitor source market followed by the UK (9.6 per cent), the US (9.1 per cent), NZ (6.1 per cent), Indonesia (4.1 per cent) and India (3.7 per cent).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

