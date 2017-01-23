Canberra exercises its way to top spot

ACCORDING to the Australian Sports Commission’s AusPlay report, Canberra is leading the nation as the most active community.

The data reveals that close to 93 per cent (more than 305,000 Canberrans) aged 15 or over participated in sport or physical activity in the last 12 months. This is above the national participation rate of 87 per cent.

It further unveils that Canberra children aged up to 14 years also ranked the highest in the country with more than 74 per cent participating in a sport or physical activity outside of school hours.

Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry says: “the new data also confirms the need for our ongoing commitment to gender equity in sport, particularly in closing the participation gap for girls which is as high as 10 per cent for ages 15-17 and seven per cent for ages 18-24.

“Ausplay is the largest and most comprehensive survey of its kind conducted in Australia and has been introduced since the ABS ceased to collect sport and recreation data in 2014.

The most popular activities in the ACT were also revealed in the report showing that athletics, including running and jogging, bushwalking, cycling, fitness/gym and swimming took top spots, however, participation in recreational walking ranked the highest overall.

www.ausport.gov.au/ information/ausplay

