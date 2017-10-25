Canberra falls into the world’s top ‘best’ three cities

“Criminally overlooked Canberra packs a big punch for such a small city,” writes Lonely Planet’s Chris Zeiher.

“National treasures are found round almost every corner and exciting new boutique precincts have emerged, bulging with gastronomic highlights and cultural must-dos,” he says.

“This is the first year that Canberra’s picturesque Manuka Oval will host an International Test cricket match, providing sporting fans the perfect excuse to visit Australia’s federal capital. Later in 2018 the Australian War Memorial will take centre stage as it hosts the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice.

“Revitalised precincts such as NewActon and Braddon best illustrate Canberra’s new lease of life. The deliciously decorated Hotel Hotel in NewActon is the epitome of new Canberra style, with materials such as reclaimed wood evoking the Australian landscape.

“NewActon is also home to A Baker, where the five-course ‘Just Feed Me’ and ‘Just Wine Me’ selections offer a perfect array of locally sourced produce and wine. Meanwhile, a brilliant blend of pop-up shops and lively cafes are sprinkled along Lonsdale Street in boutique Braddon.”

Canberra will be featured in the book alongside international favourites such as Seville, Spain, which is ranked as number one and Detroit, USA, which is two.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says this is a significant acknowledgement of the evolution of Canberra in the past few years.

“Our focus on connecting Canberra internationally, through direct international flights and attempts to attract international business to the territory, is clearly working and putting our city on the map,” Mr Barr says.

“Canberra as a lot to offer tourists from around the world – we have the Australia’s best national institutions, world class food and wine and unprecedented access to some of the best natural settings Australia as to offer.

“There is a lot to look forward to in 2018 for Canberra – the first stage of the city’s light rail service will begin to take shape and we will welcome our second international airline.”

“Best in Travel 2018” is Lonely Planet’s 13th annual agenda-setting collection of the world’s hottest destinations, experiences and trends for the year ahead.

