Canberra fire ban as temperatures rise

A TOTAL fire ban has been declared in the ACT until 11.59pm tonight, January 18, following a “very high” fire danger rating forecast.

ACT ESA says that if a fire starts at the forecast fire danger level of “severe” it may be uncontrollable and move quickly. Flames may be higher than roof tops.ESA says expect embers to be blown around. Spot fires may occur up to 4 km ahead of the main fire. There is a chance people in the path of a fire may be injured or die. Some homes and businesses may be destroyed.

Leaving early is the safest option for your survival.

The following nature reserves and roads will be closed for the duration of the Total Fire Ban:

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, selected roads within Namadgi National Park including Apollo Road, Orroral Road, Old Mill Road, Warks Road, Mount Franklin Road and the Corin Dam Road, Googong Foreshores, Kowen Forest, Lower Molonglo River Corridor, Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Woodlands Sanctuary and the Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

The Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road remain open to through traffic.

The Tidbinbilla and Namadgi Visitors Centres will remain open.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open.

Electric BBQs in Parks and Reserves including the National Arboretum Canberra and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.

To find out more about Total Fire Bans via www.esa.act.gov.au or on 13 22 81.