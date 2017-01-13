ACT Police have confiscated a firearm, cash and drugs during the search of a vehicle in Red Hill yesterday ( January 12). The items were seized during a traffic stop on Cygnet Crescent in Red […]
Canberra man missing since New Years Day
ACT POLICE are concerned for Canberra man, Joel Koppie’s welfare who has been missing since New Year’s Day.The 36-year-old was last seen at the Royal Mail Hotel in Braidwood NSW at about 3.00am on January 1.
Joel is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tanned complexion.
Police believe that Joel may be driving a 1999 silver Honda Integra, with ACT registration number YLD36V. They also suspect that he could be travelling towards the South Coast.
Information to 131 444 using reference number 6057428.
