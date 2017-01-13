Canberra man missing since New Years Day

ACT POLICE are concerned for Canberra man, Joel Koppie’s welfare who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Joel is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tanned complexion.

Police believe that Joel may be driving a 1999 silver Honda Integra, with ACT registration number YLD36V. They also suspect that he could be travelling towards the South Coast.

Information to 131 444 using reference number 6057428.

