Canberra Museum and Gallery evacuated

THE Canberra Museum and Gallery in Civic has been evacuated following reports of smoke in the building.

ACT Fire & Rescue has responded to the scene in London Circuit with three fire trucks and a commander.

 

Update: 9.39am

FIREFIGHTERS are searching the building for any signs of smoke but nothing has been located.

Electrical contractors are also on scene checking equipment as a possible source.

