THE sudden exit from parliament of Senate president Stephen Parry has turned into a toxic blame game, in a further sign of a government crumbling into chaos. Malcolm Turnbull and deputy Senate leader Mathias Cormann lashed […]
Canberra Museum and Gallery evacuated
THE Canberra Museum and Gallery in Civic has been evacuated following reports of smoke in the building.
ACT Fire & Rescue has responded to the scene in London Circuit with three fire trucks and a commander.
Update: 9.39am
FIREFIGHTERS are searching the building for any signs of smoke but nothing has been located.
Electrical contractors are also on scene checking equipment as a possible source.
No comments yet.