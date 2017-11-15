AUSTRALIANS have paved the way for the country’s biggest legislative social change in decades. But before we congratulate ourselves excessively, let’s remember that legalising marriage equality just catches us up with many comparable countries. It […]
Canberra overwhelmingly votes “yes”
The national vote was a “yes”, and the ACT stood out at 74 per cent, with almost three in every four Canberrans voted yes.Chief Minister Andrew Barr says Canberra had the highest voter turnout of any jurisdiction at 82.4 per cent, which demonstrates how much Canberrans care about our future.
“There are many reasons to be proud of our city, but today I feel particularly proud of how Canberrans have voted for marriage equality,” he says.
