Canberra overwhelmingly votes “yes”

Some of the crowd at an equal marriage rally in Garema Place, Civic, during the lead up to the vote. Photo by Mike Welsh

CANBERRA’s vote has played a huge part in the same-sex marriage equality postal vote, which was declared a “yes” this morning (November 15).  

The national vote was a “yes”, and the ACT stood out at 74 per cent, with almost three in every four Canberrans voted yes.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says Canberra had the highest voter turnout of any jurisdiction at 82.4 per cent, which demonstrates how much Canberrans care about our future.

“There are many reasons to be proud of our city, but today I feel particularly proud of how Canberrans have voted for marriage equality,” he says. 

 

