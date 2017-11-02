Canberra projects honoured at National Architecture Awards

While the Harry Seidler Award for Commercial Architecture went to NSW architectural firm fjmt for The EY Centre in George Strett, Sydney the National Award in the same category went to Cox Architecture for The Equestrian Centre, Willinga Park, described by the jury as “an immersive habitat, celebrating connections between human, nature and animal that are amplified by confident form-making”.

In the “Heritage” category, Guida Moseley Brown Architects received a National Commendations for their restoration of the Embassy of Sweden building. The jury noted the subtle restoration of the building while retaining the intrinsic Swedish character.

The Australian Institute of Architects received the largest number of entries since the national awards program began, with a total of 983 entries and 72 shortlisted for national honours. Eventually the national jury presented 35 awards and 13 commendations across the 14 categories.

The full list of 2017 National Architecture Awardees may be viewed at architecture.com.au

