Canberra smashes its domestic visitor record

MORE than 2.7 million Australians have visited the ACT in the past year, smashing a record visitor night figure set 17 years ago around the time of the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says statistics released today show record overnight visitation, which is up 12.6 per cent to 2.71 million – well ahead of the national average of 7.2 per cent.

“This follows the release of record international visitor numbers just last week,” he says.

“These visitors spent $1.575 billion while here – up 14.3 per cent on the same period last year.”

