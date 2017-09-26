Canberra votes for Garema’s new style

The design, by Andrew, Louise and Poppy Henderson, was one of 14 other entrants, who each pitched their ideas through drawing, creative designs and photographs.

Minister for Transport and City Services, Meegan Fitzharris says “Grounds of Garema” will create a vibrant and attractive space with spots for cosy conversations, resting, playing, listening and learning.

“Like the ‘Backyard Experiment’ last year, the Henderson’s design will help to activate Garema Place bringing colour and energy to one of the city’s most visited destinations,” she says.

The community had two weeks to vote for their favourite micro park from the six shortlisted design submissions. “Grounds of Garema” took out first place with 80 votes.

“I would like to congratulate the Henderson family for their winning design and thank all the participants who took the time to come up with the fabulous range of ideas,” Ms Fitzharris says.

The top three designs in order of votes were:

The Grounds of Garema – sets the scene with grass surfaced circles, picnic tables and umbrellas. Springtime Dreamtime – brightly illuminated blue trees, fun flower chairs that rotate and tilt, strings of lights strung between trees and brightly painted pavers. Green Square – based on modularised planting beds set at varying levels and incorporating seating options for individual and small group use.

“Grounds of Garema” will be constructed by a landscape architect, in consultation with the family who made the submission, with works expected to start next month.

“Grounds of Garema” will be installed in Garema Place for two months, after which it can be moved to another location around the city.

To see the designs visit yoursay.act.gov.au

