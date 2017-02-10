Canberrans advised to reduce electricity during extreme heat conditions

DUE to a potentially high electricity demand across NSW because of the extreme heat conditions, Canberra is urged to limit power usage.

The ESA is encouraging the ACT community to turn off what they can, saying it is important people still take appropriate precautions for their own safety and comfort, however, limit non-essential electricity use, especially during the peak expected use period this afternoon.

ESA tips for the public to reduce electricity include:

o turn off unnecessary residential lighting

o restrict use of air conditioning

o minimise use of cooking equipment

o consolidate refrigeration and turn off unnecessary fridges

o avoid use of dishwashers, clothes dryers, vacuum cleaners and second TV

o turn off domestic pool pumping and heating operation for the day

o avoid use of TVs or computers for game purposes.

ESA tips for businesses to reduce electricity include:

o limit the use of air conditioners to occupied spaces only

o turn off unnecessary interior lighting, particularly in unoccupied spaces

o turn off advertising lighting and any unnecessary exterior lighting

o turn off heating appliances for swimming pools or spas

o turn off appliances usually left in standby mode – including TVs, DVDs, videos, stereos, computers, microwave ovens, battery chargers and portable power supplies

o turn off computer hard drives and screens and only using 50 per cent or one of each type of other compliance, such as phones and faxes

o turn off water heating systems and urns during the hours of 6am-11pm, except for food and beverage preparation and cleaning.

