Canberrans should avoid Harman due to gas leak

AN exclusion zone of 150m has been established on Waller Road, Harman, following a gas leak at a construction site. 

ACT Fire & Rescue is providing fire protection and atmospheric monitoring to adjoining structures.

The gas leak has been isolated but the public is advised to avoid the area.

Update to come. 

