Canberrans awarded for preventing violence

SIX organisations and one individual were recognised at the 2017 ACT Violence Prevention Awards for their work to prevent domestic and family violence in the Canberra community.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Yvette Berry presented the awards to:

· The Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drug Association ACT (ATODA);

· Beryl Women Inc.;

· Domestic Violence Crisis Service (DVCS);

· Canberra Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC);

· Assistance Beyond Crisis (ABC);

· John Hinchey (Victims of Crime Commissioner); and,

· Juliet Moody (Fearless Comedy Gala)

Ms Berry says each of these recipients has been recognised for the important work they have done raising awareness of violence against women and/or children in our community, and helping to build our community where everyone can be free from violence.

“This work also includes contributions to changing attitudes and behaviours to support an anti-violence culture, and developing innovative ways to prevent violence,” she says.

The award ceremony is held on #day3 of the #16days of Global Activism campaign against gender-based violence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

