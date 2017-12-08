Canberrans petition to keep Genevieve on air

FOLLOWING Genevieve Jacobs announcement on Wednesday (December 9) saying she was no longer required on air, a petition has started, calling on ABC Canberra manager, Michelle Ainsworth to reverse the decision.

The change.org petition has already been signed by over 300 people.

Benjamin Wilson, who started the petition says for more than a decade, Ms Jacobs gave thoughtful, engaging and intelligent content to Canberra’s airwaves.

“The ABC recently decided to make her redundant and offered her an off air role,” he says.

“This is a poor and short-sighted decision, which will greatly lower the overall quality of the local radio programming that every Australian taxpayer pays for.

“I am calling on ABC Canberra manager, Michelle Ainsworth to reverse this decision and maintain the high standard of programming on ABC Radio Canberra.”

View the petition at change.org/p/abc-canberra-do-not-make-genevieve-jacobs-redundant