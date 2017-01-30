Canberrans join the discussion on vulnerable people

CANBERRA residents are encouraged to engage in a Discussion Paper released by the ACT government, today, January 30, describing approaches for minimising and eliminating restrictive practices in services for vulnerable people in the state.

The paper aims create a space where the public can join in on the conversation surrounding restrictive practices, the extent that an Office of the Senior Practitioner could help this, and other matters regarding additional oversight for disability service providers.

The Discussion Paper was developed in consultation with local peak bodies and prepared by community agency JFA Purple Orange.

Minister for Disability, Children and Youth, Rachel Stephen-Smith, says: “It is important we work to ensure the most vulnerable Canberrans are supported in ways that protect their rights and build their chances of a good life.”

People can participate in the consultations in a number of ways, including attending one of a number of face-to-face events, and participating in an online survey.

The consultation will run from today until March 17.

Information at actosp.org.au.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

